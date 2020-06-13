Apartment List
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Graham, NC

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
126 Pillow Lane
126 Pillow Ln, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1554 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Burlington! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
203 Briarwood Drive
203 Briarwood Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
123 Calhoun Place
123 Calhoun Pl, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1915 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.

