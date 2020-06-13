Apartment List
/
NC
/
etowah
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 Drexel Road
72 Drexel Road, Etowah, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.
Results within 5 miles of Etowah

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
159 Long John Drive
159 Long John Drive, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
159 Long John Drive Available 06/25/20 Something For Everyone Here! - Lovely large family home in the popular Long John Mountain subdivision.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Birch Lane
27 Birch Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
27 Birch Lane Available 06/25/20 27 Birch in Long John Mountain Estates - Discover this enchanting home nestled on a beautiful parcel with wonderful winter views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2506 Haywood Road
2506 Haywood Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well Maintained Home in Great Location - Covered front porch, barn in the back, WONDERFUL neighbors and an open patio in the back looking out on the yard are just a few of the extras for this home. Hardwood and vinyl flooring add a classic touch.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace # 4
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - Near Downtown Hendersonville - Discover this handsome apartment in a super convenient location. Features include spacious rooms throughout, front porch, delightful deck, a short stroll to downtown Hendersonville.
Results within 10 miles of Etowah
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 E Allen St Unit 202
350 East Allen Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1167 sqft
2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Highland Lake Drive
231 Highland Lake Drive, East Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom House with Deck - House is located just minutes from downtown and has easy interstate access (I25 or I26) from two directions. The stucco and rock exterior give this home a modern feel. There is plenty of parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Woodhaven Drive
10 Woodhaven Drive, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch is in a quiet South Asheville neighborhood. It has both a living room and a den. The washer and dryer are included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
128 East Williams Road
128 East Williams Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Cute cottage style home with easy access to Four Seasons Blvd. and downtown Hendersonville. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom. Fenced yard and pet friendly. Lovely deck. Level driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Etowah, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Etowah renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Etowah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEtowah 3 BedroomsEtowah Apartments with Balcony
Etowah Apartments with GarageEtowah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEtowah Apartments with Parking
Etowah Dog Friendly ApartmentsEtowah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College