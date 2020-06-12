/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emerald Isle, NC
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
121 Mangrove Drive
121 Mangrove Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Home located within minutes from beach at Emerald Isle. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Large living room & den. Gas logs. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails, pier & beach access. Nice large front porch. No smoking. Pets negotiable w/fee & deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
404 Mathew Andrew Court
404 Mathew Andrew Court, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1499 sqft
Beautiful 2 story single family home in Swansboro, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $1375 a month, sorry no pets.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
108 Hawkins Creek Lane Lane
108 Hawkins Creek Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1585 sqft
Boats and sunsets! Ever changing vistas are yours from this 1940's 3 BR, 2 bath bungalow overlooking Deer Island Creek, Hawkins Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 Spoon Bill Court
202 Spoon Bill Ct, Carteret County, NC
This Park Place beauty has plentiful room and is looking for someone to call this home! This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located minutes from Hammock Beach State Park in Swansboro! This home has over 3000 heated sq.ft.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
102 Bobwhite Circle
102 Bobwhite Circle, Cape Carteret, NC
4 BR 2.5 bath home with garage located in Golf Course Community on quiet family friendly street. Fenced in yard and pet friendly with deposit. Midway between Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
199 Oyster Lane
199 Oyster Ln, Onslow County, NC
Built 2018, Very nice updated interior, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 1.34 acres in Hubert/Jacksonville Line. Very Convenient location but nice Country feel. Large 1.34 acre yard with Many mature trees
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Britton Lane
200 Britton Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great three bedroom with two baths. Open concept great room with laminate floors and wood fireplace. Huge front yard on corner lot. Split floor plan with master separated from other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in great room.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Ash St
101 Ash Street, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 295473 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.
