Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:06 PM

9201 Coast Guard Road

9201 Coast Guard Road · (252) 354-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9201 Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit H206 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Great condo in popular Pebble Beach on Emerald Isle. Oceanfront, gated condominium complex. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Second floor condo overlooks Quad outdoor/indoor pool. Just off Coast Guard Road & close to B. Cameron Langston Bridge w/access to mainland. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, recreation, area attractions. Amenities include oceanfront pool, easy beach access & outdoor showers, tennis courts, fitness room & outdoor grills. Some amenities may not currently be available due to Hurricane Florence. Water, basic cable, WiFi included. Two parking spaces per condo. Furnished. No smoking. No pets. Condo is available July 15th. 12-month lease $1,200/mo; 9201 Coast Guard Road, H-206, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have any available units?
9201 Coast Guard Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9201 Coast Guard Road have?
Some of 9201 Coast Guard Road's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 Coast Guard Road currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Coast Guard Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Coast Guard Road pet-friendly?
No, 9201 Coast Guard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emerald Isle.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Coast Guard Road does offer parking.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Coast Guard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have a pool?
Yes, 9201 Coast Guard Road has a pool.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have accessible units?
No, 9201 Coast Guard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9201 Coast Guard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9201 Coast Guard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9201 Coast Guard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
