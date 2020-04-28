Amenities

Great condo in popular Pebble Beach on Emerald Isle. Oceanfront, gated condominium complex. This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Second floor condo overlooks Quad outdoor/indoor pool. Just off Coast Guard Road & close to B. Cameron Langston Bridge w/access to mainland. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, recreation, area attractions. Amenities include oceanfront pool, easy beach access & outdoor showers, tennis courts, fitness room & outdoor grills. Some amenities may not currently be available due to Hurricane Florence. Water, basic cable, WiFi included. Two parking spaces per condo. Furnished. No smoking. No pets. Condo is available July 15th. 12-month lease $1,200/mo; 9201 Coast Guard Road, H-206, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.