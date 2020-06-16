Amenities

703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The large living room area has hardwood floors. Cozy dining area right outside kitchen area. All 3 bedrooms are good size with hardwood floors. The outside area is a real treat. Fenced backyard, covered patio, and shed. 1 car attached carport. No EIC. Pets Negotiable. No smoking permitted in home.



(RLNE4181416)