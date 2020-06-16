All apartments in Elizabeth City
Find more places like 703 Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elizabeth City, NC
/
703 Maple St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

703 Maple St

703 Maple Street · (252) 621-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elizabeth City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 Maple St · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The large living room area has hardwood floors. Cozy dining area right outside kitchen area. All 3 bedrooms are good size with hardwood floors. The outside area is a real treat. Fenced backyard, covered patio, and shed. 1 car attached carport. No EIC. Pets Negotiable. No smoking permitted in home.

(RLNE4181416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Maple St have any available units?
703 Maple St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 Maple St have?
Some of 703 Maple St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
703 Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 703 Maple St offer parking?
Yes, 703 Maple St does offer parking.
Does 703 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Maple St have a pool?
No, 703 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 703 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 703 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Maple St has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 703 Maple St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tanglewood Lake Apartments
3895 Waterside Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Similar Pages

Elizabeth City 3 Bedrooms
Elizabeth City Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VA
Chesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VAFranklin, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity