All apartments in Elizabeth City
Find more places like 150 Ranch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Elizabeth City, NC
150 Ranch Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM
150 Ranch Dr
150 Ranch Drive
·
No Longer Available
150 Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Home in a safe quiet neighborhood. Private bathroom located in your room.
Convenient to USCG Base and local Hospital. Also close to
shopping and restaurants. Free Wi-Fi and utilities. No smoking.
Your privacy is paramount and the room is very large and comfortable.Please respond to Skip at text or call 757-620-7547.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have any available units?
150 Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elizabeth City, NC
.
What amenities does 150 Ranch Dr have?
Some of 150 Ranch Dr's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 150 Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
150 Ranch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 150 Ranch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elizabeth City
.
Does 150 Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 150 Ranch Dr does offer parking.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Ranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have a pool?
No, 150 Ranch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 150 Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Ranch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Ranch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Ranch Dr has units with air conditioning.
