Elizabeth City, NC
150 Ranch Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

150 Ranch Dr

150 Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Home in a safe quiet neighborhood. Private bathroom located in your room.
Convenient to USCG Base and local Hospital. Also close to
shopping and restaurants. Free Wi-Fi and utilities. No smoking.

Your privacy is paramount and the room is very large and comfortable.Please respond to Skip at text or call 757-620-7547.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

