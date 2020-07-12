49 Apartments for rent in Denver, NC with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home. This home offers an open layout with split bedrooms, a large master suite with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6375 Hwy 150 East
6375 North Carolina Highway 150, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
3 bedroom home in Sherrills Ford - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. Kitchen and dining room with Knotty pine paneling. Large living room. Hardwood floors in the dining room. Master bathroom with dual vanity.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
19 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
137 Springwood Lane
137 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
137 Springwood Lane Available 08/18/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA w/1 car garage - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5915175)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Denver, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denver apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

