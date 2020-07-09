All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3256 St. James Church Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, NC
/
3256 St. James Church Rd.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

3256 St. James Church Rd.

3256 Saint James Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3256 Saint James Church Road, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom Home in Denver - Fantastic three bedroom, two and a half bath home in the heart of Denver with a rocking chair front porch. This home offers wood floors, an open kitchen with attached breakfast room, and three great sized bedrooms upstairs. Outback has a large yard and brand-new deck. Home is pet friendly, with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Washing machine and dryer are included for tenant use, but will not be maintained by the owner.

(RLNE5795330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have any available units?
3256 St. James Church Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
Is 3256 St. James Church Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3256 St. James Church Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 St. James Church Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. offer parking?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have a pool?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3256 St. James Church Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3256 St. James Church Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenver Apartments with Balcony
Denver Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NC
Weddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College