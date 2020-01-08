All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, NC
522 East Robinson Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 12:27 PM

522 East Robinson Street

522 East Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 East Robinson Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE. ***Available Now*** Move right into this newly renovated home on a spacious corner lot. Sunny living/dining room w/ updated kitchen with appliances. 3 spacious BR and a full BA. Level fenced in backyard. Close to Charlotte, but living in Dallas provides the feel of small-town living. Hurry this home will not last.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: North Gaston High School

Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School

Elementary school: Carr Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 East Robinson Street have any available units?
522 East Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 522 East Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 East Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 East Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 East Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 522 East Robinson Street offer parking?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not offer parking.
Does 522 East Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 East Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 East Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 East Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 East Robinson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 East Robinson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
