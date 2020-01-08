522 East Robinson Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE. ***Available Now*** Move right into this newly renovated home on a spacious corner lot. Sunny living/dining room w/ updated kitchen with appliances. 3 spacious BR and a full BA. Level fenced in backyard. Close to Charlotte, but living in Dallas provides the feel of small-town living. Hurry this home will not last.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: North Gaston High School



Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School



Elementary school: Carr Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.