202 West Gibbs Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now***



Cute renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow features 1,075 sq. ft of living area including a sunny living/dining combo great for entertaining, a bright applianced kitchen, 3 roomy bedrooms and a bath. Lots of front and back yard for outdoor fun. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: North Gaston High School



Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School



Elementary school: Carr Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.