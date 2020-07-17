All apartments in Cumberland County
Find more places like 6070 Camden Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland County, NC
/
6070 Camden Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6070 Camden Rd.

6070 Camden Road · (910) 868-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6070 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC 28306
South View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6070 Camden Rd. · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas. Formal living room, formal dining room, large family room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings, super large kitchen with new appliances and cabinets with a breakfast nook, butlers pantry, sun room, sitting room outside of large master bedroom. Huge walk in closet, master bath has jetted tub & separate shower with double vanity. Hall bath with double vanity. Extra room that could be used as in law or guest suite with its own half bath. Garage and carport located in back of property. In ground swimming pool. Home has so much to offer and located in the Southview School District

No Smoking
Pet with approval
Not section 8 eligible

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4099833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6070 Camden Rd. have any available units?
6070 Camden Rd. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6070 Camden Rd. have?
Some of 6070 Camden Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 Camden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6070 Camden Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 Camden Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6070 Camden Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6070 Camden Rd. offers parking.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6070 Camden Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 6070 Camden Rd. has a pool.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6070 Camden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6070 Camden Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6070 Camden Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6070 Camden Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6070 Camden Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Waterford
801 Shell Dr
Spring Lake, NC 28390
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCRockfish, NCDunn, NCLillington, NCRaeford, NC
Lumberton, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCLaurinburg, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLeland, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity