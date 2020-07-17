Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking pool garage guest suite

6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas. Formal living room, formal dining room, large family room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings, super large kitchen with new appliances and cabinets with a breakfast nook, butlers pantry, sun room, sitting room outside of large master bedroom. Huge walk in closet, master bath has jetted tub & separate shower with double vanity. Hall bath with double vanity. Extra room that could be used as in law or guest suite with its own half bath. Garage and carport located in back of property. In ground swimming pool. Home has so much to offer and located in the Southview School District



No Smoking

Pet with approval

Not section 8 eligible



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4099833)