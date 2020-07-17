All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

4252 Redspire Lane

4252 Redspire Lane · (984) 369-8949
Location

4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC 28306
Jack Britt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4252 Redspire Lane · Avail. now

$1,570

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, formal dining room, kitchen combo, 2 car garage, patio & privacy fence.
Other features include hardwoods, ceramic tile, chair rail/crown molding, trey & vaulted ceilings, fireplace, separate laundry room,back splash, walk-in closets and beautiful cabinets!

No Pets

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Redspire Lane have any available units?
4252 Redspire Lane has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4252 Redspire Lane have?
Some of 4252 Redspire Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Redspire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Redspire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Redspire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Redspire Lane offers parking.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane have a pool?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane have accessible units?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 Redspire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 Redspire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
