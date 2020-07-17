2619 Stonehaven Drive

Amenities

fireplace extra storage

Peek inside this WONDROUS gem, that has been REVAMPED with the WORKS! As you cross the threshold, appreciate the NEWLY installed flooring, FRESH coating of paint, and vanities! Erected on an ALL BRICK foundation, this beauty's living room and kitchen are complimented with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ideal for entertaining. Travel outside and enjoy ADDITIONAL storage and WOODED backing, that makes this one a MUST SEE! Complete with 3 SIZEABLE bedrooms and 1.5 baths, don't miss a chance to view Stonehaven, by giving our office a CALL TODAY!