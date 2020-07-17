All apartments in Cumberland County
Cumberland County, NC
2619 Stonehaven Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2619 Stonehaven Drive

2619 Stonehaven Drive · (910) 484-9469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2619 Stonehaven Drive, Cumberland County, NC 28306
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
extra storage
Peek inside this WONDROUS gem, that has been REVAMPED with the WORKS! As you cross the threshold, appreciate the NEWLY installed flooring, FRESH coating of paint, and vanities! Erected on an ALL BRICK foundation, this beauty's living room and kitchen are complimented with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ideal for entertaining. Travel outside and enjoy ADDITIONAL storage and WOODED backing, that makes this one a MUST SEE! Complete with 3 SIZEABLE bedrooms and 1.5 baths, don't miss a chance to view Stonehaven, by giving our office a CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have any available units?
2619 Stonehaven Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2619 Stonehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Stonehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Stonehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Stonehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Stonehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
