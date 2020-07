Amenities

1425 Snowy Egret - Better than new home. Front porch and back patio in fenced in yard. Great room with cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace and beautiful mantle. Eat-in kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has two closets, trey ceiling and attractive bath with garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. Security system, nice appliances and established lawn. Laundry room with utility closet. 1 small to medium dog upon landlord's approval.



