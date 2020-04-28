Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cleveland County
Find more places like 728 McSwain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cleveland County, NC
/
728 McSwain Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
728 McSwain Road
728 Mcswain Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
728 Mcswain Road, Cleveland County, NC 28150
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom 1 bath with 3 car garage - 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment available now! Apartment is over a 3 car garage and sits on 5 acres of land! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances!
Amenities:
Newly painted
Stainless steel appliances
Full size stackable washer/dryer
3 car garage
Plenty of storage cabinets in garage
Lawn Care
Tenant Responsibilities:
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Pest control
Renters insurance required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5712499)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 McSwain Road have any available units?
728 McSwain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cleveland County, NC
.
What amenities does 728 McSwain Road have?
Some of 728 McSwain Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 McSwain Road currently offering any rent specials?
728 McSwain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 McSwain Road pet-friendly?
No, 728 McSwain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland County
.
Does 728 McSwain Road offer parking?
Yes, 728 McSwain Road offers parking.
Does 728 McSwain Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 McSwain Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 McSwain Road have a pool?
No, 728 McSwain Road does not have a pool.
Does 728 McSwain Road have accessible units?
No, 728 McSwain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 728 McSwain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 McSwain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 McSwain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 McSwain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
