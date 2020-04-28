728 McSwain Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 bedroom 1 bath with 3 car garage - 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment available now! Apartment is over a 3 car garage and sits on 5 acres of land! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances!



Amenities:

Newly painted

Stainless steel appliances

Full size stackable washer/dryer

3 car garage

Plenty of storage cabinets in garage

Lawn Care



Tenant Responsibilities:

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Pest control

Renters insurance required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712499)