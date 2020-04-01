All apartments in Cleveland County
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

304 Kimberlee

304 Kimberlee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Kimberlee Drive, Cleveland County, NC 28152

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
304 Kimberlee - Rent: 950.00
Deposit: 962.50
The home is 3 beds/2 bath
The home has central heat and air

The jets in wirlpool tub do not work

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

