Amenities
304 Kimberlee - Rent: 950.00
Deposit: 962.50
The home is 3 beds/2 bath
The home has central heat and air
The jets in wirlpool tub do not work
Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.
To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key
NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!
The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5400456)