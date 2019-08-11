115 Beta Rd

Amenities

Beautiful house in cul de sac ! Close to I85 - Property Id: 140558



Beautiful House with 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, Wrap around porch ,Fully RENOVATED!!! New Roof ,Floors ,Plumbing ,Gutters, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Cabinets, Drywall, Light Fixtures, Bath Tub, Toilet, Bathroom Sink Vanity and Mirror, Front Porch Vinyl Railings. Also this house has all Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It has HVAC , Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS. It is on WELL Water. Power threw Duke Energy Tree work was just completed around the house. House is located in the county. Grass will be tenants responsibility. Trash will need to be taken off local trash dump is 1 mile away trash will be tenants responsibility. The house is mins from I85 and downtown. $250 Non Refundable Dog Deposit per Dog . Dogs must be friendly. Background and Credit Check Required on any adult moving in the home. Tenants will be responsible to pay the fee for the background and credit check $45. Proof of income and list of references.

