Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

115 Beta Rd

115 Beta Rd · No Longer Available
Location

115 Beta Rd, Cleveland County, NC 28086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house in cul de sac ! Close to I85 - Property Id: 140558

Beautiful House with 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, Wrap around porch ,Fully RENOVATED!!! New Roof ,Floors ,Plumbing ,Gutters, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Cabinets, Drywall, Light Fixtures, Bath Tub, Toilet, Bathroom Sink Vanity and Mirror, Front Porch Vinyl Railings. Also this house has all Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It has HVAC , Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS. It is on WELL Water. Power threw Duke Energy Tree work was just completed around the house. House is located in the county. Grass will be tenants responsibility. Trash will need to be taken off local trash dump is 1 mile away trash will be tenants responsibility. The house is mins from I85 and downtown. $250 Non Refundable Dog Deposit per Dog . Dogs must be friendly. Background and Credit Check Required on any adult moving in the home. Tenants will be responsible to pay the fee for the background and credit check $45. Proof of income and list of references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140558p
Property Id 140558

(RLNE5045951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
