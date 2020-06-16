All apartments in Cleveland County
Cleveland County, NC
113 School Street
Last updated June 16 2020

113 School Street

113 School Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 School Street, Cleveland County, NC 28086

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Step into your next home at 113 School Street! Nestled in the hills of King's Mountain, this 3 bedroom home is waiting for a new resident to love it! Enjoy an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances! All new vinyl flooring will make cleaning a breeze! Featuring tons of natural light, this home is a great energy saver during the day! Close to I-85, and just a drive down 216 and into town, you'll have everything you need right there!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 School Street have any available units?
113 School Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland County, NC.
Is 113 School Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 School Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 School Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 School Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland County.
Does 113 School Street offer parking?
No, 113 School Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 School Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 School Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 School Street have a pool?
No, 113 School Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 School Street have accessible units?
No, 113 School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 School Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 School Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 School Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 School Street does not have units with air conditioning.
