Step into your next home at 113 School Street! Nestled in the hills of King's Mountain, this 3 bedroom home is waiting for a new resident to love it! Enjoy an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances! All new vinyl flooring will make cleaning a breeze! Featuring tons of natural light, this home is a great energy saver during the day! Close to I-85, and just a drive down 216 and into town, you'll have everything you need right there!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**