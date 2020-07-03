All apartments in Cleveland County
Cleveland County, NC
103 North Shore Court
103 North Shore Court

103 Northshore Ct · No Longer Available
Location

103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC 28021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area. Master suite opens to the deck overlooking Moss Lake and your own private Boat Slip (included in the lease). Moss Lake is approximately 40 mins to Charlotte Airport/Downtown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

