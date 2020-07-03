North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area. Master suite opens to the deck overlooking Moss Lake and your own private Boat Slip (included in the lease). Moss Lake is approximately 40 mins to Charlotte Airport/Downtown Charlotte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 North Shore Court have any available units?
103 North Shore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland County, NC.
What amenities does 103 North Shore Court have?
Some of 103 North Shore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 North Shore Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 North Shore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.