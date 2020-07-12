Apartment List
/
NC
/
china grove
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

22 Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some China Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
290 Wagon Wheel Way
290 Wagon Whel, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Quiet Country living in the perfect location - Property Id: 307302 Charming rustic country 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home on An acre of land.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1048 Cedar Village Trl
1048 Cedar Village Trail, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury! - Beautifully finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your new home before it is gone. This home is close to down town Salisbury and i85.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1006 N Ridge Avenue
1006 North Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Absolutely Stunning millhouse in Kannapolis. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath with over 1200 sq feet. Large detached garage. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Sweet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
115 Cedar Drive - B
115 Cedar Dr, Rowan County, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on Cedar Drive in Salisbury. Includes water, sewer, trash, landscaping, stove, refrigerator and has washer and dryer hookups. Contact us today for a showing of this property.

1 of 3

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
297 Village Creek Way
297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
398 N Cannon Boulevard
398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$2,500
1624 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$900
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1711 Chantilly Lane
1711 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1245 sqft
Move in ready well taken care of craftsman style ranch in small quaint community. Very convenient location. Open floor plan has lots of natural light. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$1,495
1224 sqft
Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
512 Mahaley Avenue
512 Mahaley Avenue, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. In unit laundry hook-up. Tile bathroom. Carport and plenty of storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ashmont Drive
110 Ashmont Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1411 sqft
Beautifully updated home with open floor plan! Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and updated lighting. Pretty wood-look luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in China Grove, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some China Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMint Hill, NC
Mount Holly, NCDenver, NCStallings, NCClemmons, NCMonroe, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NCBelmont, NCWeddington, NCPineville, NCRanlo, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College