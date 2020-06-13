Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC with garage

1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!
Results within 5 miles of China Grove

1 Unit Available
1983 Clear Brooke Drive
1983 Clear Brooke Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

1 Unit Available
297 Village Creek Way
297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools.

1 Unit Available
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified

13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.

1 Unit Available
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$900
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete.

1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1563 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.

1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

South Historic Concord
1 Unit Available
210 Union St S
210 Union Street South, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3349 sqft
Your won't believe this historic home in Concord. The home has been remodeled with tons up updates. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and much,much more.

1 Unit Available
29 Marsh Avenue NE
29 Marsh Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1826 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with one half bathroom.

1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in China Grove, NC

China Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

