Apartment List
/
NC
/
china grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM

24 Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 5 miles of China Grove

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
642 Wilson Street
642 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
This is one side of a charming duplex. The whole duplex has been fully renovated with new paint, laminate flooring, updated windows, updated fixtures, new counter tops and so much more. Open and airy. Tons of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
705 Gem St
705 Gem St, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
You won't believe this newly remodeled home with granite countertops, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, new fridge and stove and many, more updates. Come see today!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1012 McLain Road
1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1220 Moss Acres Court
1220 Moss Acres Court, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Be the first to enjoy all the new upgrades. New floors, paint, kitchen, fixtures, deck, and AC. View the countryside from the kitchen window, yet only minutes away from I-85, Kannapolis, and Concord.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 Evermore Circle
2535 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1125 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1563 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Historic Concord
1 Unit Available
210 Union St S
210 Union Street South, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3349 sqft
Your won't believe this historic home in Concord. The home has been remodeled with tons up updates. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and much,much more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29 Marsh Avenue NE
29 Marsh Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1826 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with one half bathroom.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4058 Leafmore Street
4058 Leafmore Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1529 sqft
Beautiful Home with a Large Yard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,529 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
924 Pine Circle Drive
924 Pine Circle Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1300 sqft
Beautiful Concord Home Features a Large Side Deck Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in China Grove, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for China Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMint Hill, NC
Mount Holly, NCDenver, NCStallings, NCClemmons, NCMonroe, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NCBelmont, NCWeddington, NCPineville, NCRanlo, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College