48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Butner, NC

Finding an apartment in Butner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
2 Units Available
Granville Oaks
2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1490 sqft
Spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings characterize these comfortable homes located in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a modern fitness room, and 24-hour laundry. Half an hour from Raleigh-Durham Airport.

1 Unit Available
2538 Washington Avenue
2538 Washington Street, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Butner
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Duke Homestead
26 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Downtown Durham
30 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
22 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Northeast Durham
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.

1 Unit Available
361 Kilarney Drive
361 Kilamey Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1178 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Durham - Come see this amazing two bedroom townhouse in Durham. It has everything you are looking for in a house.

1 Unit Available
1514 E Geer St
1514 East Geer Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
1514 E Geer St Available 07/01/20 Snazzy one level ready to call home! - Just 2 miles from all the fun Downtown Durham sites, 1514 Geer Street is a great place to call home.

Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
1402 Ruffin St.
1402 Ruffin Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1402 Ruffin St. Available 07/24/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24TH! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park! This updated 3 bedroom bungalow has plenty to offer.

1 Unit Available
820 W. Markham Ave.
820 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1689 sqft
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920.

Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village.

1 Unit Available
3147 Ivey Wood Lane
3147 Ivey Wood Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1410 sqft
Newly Updated Home in Amberlynn Valley! - 3 BR, 2 BA Newly updated two story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. New flooring. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen, and dining nook.

1 Unit Available
2409 N Duke Street
2409 North Duke Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
2409 N Duke Street Available 07/16/20 Beautifully Kept 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home With Fenced In Backyard! - This beautiful kept 3 bedroom ranch home in Durham is everything from looks to location! Conveniently located just off of 85, 5 miles from

1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.

Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
700 Drew
700 Drew Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! - APPLICATION PENDING! Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything! Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath

1 Unit Available
17 Hummingbird Lane
17 Hummingbird Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1587 sqft
17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

Duke Park
1 Unit Available
606 E. Markham Ave.
606 East Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1131 sqft
606 E. Markham Ave.

1 Unit Available
608 Kendall Dr
608 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
608 Kendall Dr Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse with great access to either downtown Durham or RTP! - Contact Derek Schoenrock at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a viewing today! (RLNE4013315)

1 Unit Available
813 Belvin Ave
813 Belvin Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
813 Belvin Ave Available 07/17/20 Available July 17th! Recently Renovated Home in Durham Just North of Colonial Village! - Available for a July 17th move-in date! Recently renovated, spacious, 2bd/1ba home in Durham! Great location being only 1.

1 Unit Available
1231 N Miami
1231 North Miami Boulevard, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1231 N Miami Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Tons Of Natural Light! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has recently been updated! The beautiful original hardwoods run all through the living room, dining room, and

Eastway - Albright
1 Unit Available
717 Eva St.
717 Eva Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1044 sqft
717 Eva St. Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1075 sq ft. Home With Large Fenced-in Yard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1075 sq ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Butner, NC

Finding an apartment in Butner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

