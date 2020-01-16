All apartments in Bessemer City
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:16 PM

409 East Boston Avenue

409 East Boston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 East Boston Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016

SPECIAL: FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE!

Move in ready! View this property today by accessing a self showing through www.srpmanagement.net.

Apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable.

-Central A/C
-Washer/Dryer Hookup
-Gas Heat

Property includes:
-Stove
-Refrigerator

Details & Inquiries, Text 704-868-4065!

Pets considered, if approved it is $350.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

