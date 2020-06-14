Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with garage

Bermuda Run apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Run

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Scottsdale Drive
208 Scottsdale Drive, Davie County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3400 sqft
208 Scottsdale Drive Available 07/01/20 Oak Valley-4 bed, 3.5 bath home with finished basment - Beautiful home located in Oak Valley .Home has been painted throughout-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Granite counters and custom cabinets in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Run

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clemmons West
1 Unit Available
3488 Bramlet Court
3488 Bramlet Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great traditional Farm Style home on beautiful .72 acre cul-de-sac lot, w/stream. Daylight bsmnt has playroom w/built in shelves & a full bath. Master bdrm has vaulted ceiling, paladium windows.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Sted
1 Unit Available
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
687 Lissara Lodge Drive
687 Lissara Lodge Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Exquisite home by Wishon & Carter! Custom built features including exposed beams, natural stone, vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight beaming through an entire wall of windows in a private, tranquil setting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
125 Shady Brook Lane
125 Shady Brook Lane, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 4 bd-3 full bath brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood almost across the street from Forysth Country Day School.2,600+sqft of heated luxury.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3040 Kaymoore Drive
3040 Kaymoore Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! - 3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room and gas fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4979 Ampthill Lane
4979 Ampthill Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Wyngate Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home in Wyngate Village. Brand new carpeting through out entire second level. The loft on 2nd floor is being converted to a 3rd bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bermuda Run, NC

Bermuda Run apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

