bermuda run
65 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC📍
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Bermuda Run
1 Unit Available
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103
156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor,
Bermuda Run
1 Unit Available
129 Bermuda Run Drive North
129 Bermuda Run Drive, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Three Bedroom in Popular Bermuda Run. MUST SEE! - UPDATED 1-Level Maisonnette Ranch Design! Beautiful views- Private Front Scenery and 2 car carport. Rear view of Lush Putting Green and natural landscaping.
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
1 Unit Available
208 Scottsdale Drive
208 Scottsdale Drive, Davie County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3400 sqft
208 Scottsdale Drive Available 07/01/20 Oak Valley-4 bed, 3.5 bath home with finished basment - Beautiful home located in Oak Valley .Home has been painted throughout-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Granite counters and custom cabinets in kitchen.
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.
1 Unit Available
821 Boyer Dr
821 Boyer Drive, Clemmons, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
3000 sqft
Clemmons Peace Haven - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Security System. Conveniently located near Baptist Health, and WFU ready for the next loving family. (RLNE5814756)
1 Unit Available
4625 River Gate Drive
4625 River Gate Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1810 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5754 Misty Hill Circle
5754 Misty Hill Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1335 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101
6981 Hanesbrook Circle, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office.
1 Unit Available
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!
Clemmons West
1 Unit Available
3488 Bramlet Court
3488 Bramlet Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great traditional Farm Style home on beautiful .72 acre cul-de-sac lot, w/stream. Daylight bsmnt has playroom w/built in shelves & a full bath. Master bdrm has vaulted ceiling, paladium windows.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
British Woods
1 Unit Available
1622 Pembroke Ave
1622 Pembroke Avenue Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Hanes Mall - Lawncare Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near Hanes Mall, Bolton Park, Novant Hospital, Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40. Huge living room. Lawncare is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/10/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bermuda Run rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Bermuda Run area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bermuda Run from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point.
