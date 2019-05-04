Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

104 Secrest Ave. - 104 Secrest Ave. Available 05/10/19 Minutes from downtown Belmont and Mount Holly - 2 bedroom 1 bath all electric. Quite, private and peaceful street. Seconds from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered car port. All appliances included (fridge, washer, dryer) Outside storage closet in carport.Income qualification is equal to 3 x the monthly rent (gross) $35 application fee. Credit and criminal background checks are a part of the application process.



No Pets Allowed



