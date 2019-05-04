All apartments in Belmont
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

104 Secrest Ave.

104 Secrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 Secrest Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
104 Secrest Ave. - 104 Secrest Ave. Available 05/10/19 Minutes from downtown Belmont and Mount Holly - 2 bedroom 1 bath all electric. Quite, private and peaceful street. Seconds from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered car port. All appliances included (fridge, washer, dryer) Outside storage closet in carport.Income qualification is equal to 3 x the monthly rent (gross) $35 application fee. Credit and criminal background checks are a part of the application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Secrest Ave. have any available units?
104 Secrest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 104 Secrest Ave. have?
Some of 104 Secrest Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Secrest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Secrest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Secrest Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 104 Secrest Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 104 Secrest Ave. offers parking.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Secrest Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. have a pool?
No, 104 Secrest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 104 Secrest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Secrest Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Secrest Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Secrest Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
