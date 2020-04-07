All apartments in Belmont
103 Prince Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

103 Prince Street

103 Prince Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Prince Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Belmont, NC for Rent!

Available now, move in ready!

This property will not last long!!

The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Enjoy the front porch and fenced in back yard!

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Prince Street have any available units?
103 Prince Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 103 Prince Street have?
Some of 103 Prince Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Prince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Prince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Prince Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 103 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Prince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 103 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Prince Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Prince Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Prince Street does not have units with air conditioning.
