1 Bed 1 Bath 2019 Mobile Home Rent/Buy - Property Id: 239240



Cozy 1 bed 1 bath brand new 2019 manufactured home. Set up on rented lot. Move in ready.

-vinyle siding

-metal underpinning

-yard space

-shingle roof

-sturdy porches and decks

-new gravel drive way

-full size bathroom

-insulated windows and doors

-soft close cabinet and drawers

-new appliances

-NO Washer/Dryer Hook Up

-NO Section 8

-One small pet may be considered.

Rent for $800 monthly (includes lot rent) $1000 deposit

Rent to Own or Purchase with down payment. Call Terry at 828-231-8447 to discuss which option may be best for you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239240

(RLNE5865106)