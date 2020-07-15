Amenities
2275 N. Fayetteville St Available 08/05/20 Available Now 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $869/mo - $0-Deposit - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautifual 2 bedroom-1,040 Sq ft.
Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.
Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Asheboro's desirable Madison Heights Luxury Community.
Call Christy @ 336-672-3400
Master suite has walk in closet.
Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentAsheboro.com)
Salt Water Pool, Fitness Center, Clubroom
Washer & Dryers available for lease ask for pricing & availability.
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250-$400 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 336-672-3400
Rent: $869
Deposit: $0 (wac)
Application Fee: $0 FREE!
(RLNE5166374)