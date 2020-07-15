All apartments in Asheboro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2275 N. Fayetteville St

2275 North Fayetteville Street · (336) 672-3400
Location

2275 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2275 N. Fayetteville St · Avail. Aug 5

$869

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
e-payments
2275 N. Fayetteville St Available 08/05/20 Available Now 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $869/mo - $0-Deposit - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautifual 2 bedroom-1,040 Sq ft.
Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.
Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Asheboro's desirable Madison Heights Luxury Community.
Call Christy @ 336-672-3400
Master suite has walk in closet.
Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentAsheboro.com)
Salt Water Pool, Fitness Center, Clubroom
Washer & Dryers available for lease ask for pricing & availability.
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250-$400 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 336-672-3400
Rent: $869
Deposit: $0 (wac)
Application Fee: $0 FREE!

(RLNE5166374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have any available units?
2275 N. Fayetteville St has a unit available for $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have?
Some of 2275 N. Fayetteville St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 N. Fayetteville St currently offering any rent specials?
2275 N. Fayetteville St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 N. Fayetteville St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2275 N. Fayetteville St is pet friendly.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St offer parking?
No, 2275 N. Fayetteville St does not offer parking.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 N. Fayetteville St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have a pool?
Yes, 2275 N. Fayetteville St has a pool.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have accessible units?
No, 2275 N. Fayetteville St does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 N. Fayetteville St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 N. Fayetteville St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2275 N. Fayetteville St does not have units with air conditioning.
