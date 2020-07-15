Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym pool e-payments

2275 N. Fayetteville St Available 08/05/20 Available Now 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $869/mo - $0-Deposit - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...

Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautifual 2 bedroom-1,040 Sq ft.

Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.

Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!

Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Asheboro's desirable Madison Heights Luxury Community.

Call Christy @ 336-672-3400

Master suite has walk in closet.

Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentAsheboro.com)

Salt Water Pool, Fitness Center, Clubroom

Washer & Dryers available for lease ask for pricing & availability.

Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping

PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250-$400 Non Refundable + $25/Mo

Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 336-672-3400

Rent: $869

Deposit: $0 (wac)

Application Fee: $0 FREE!



