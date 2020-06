Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large two bedroom apartment downtown. Walking distance to hospitals and parks. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. One room would fit, king bed. Living room is oversized with skylight for natural lighting. Large bathroom with lots of counter space. Kitchen is big, with table provided for someone without. Or we will remove. W/d hook ups. Fenced yard that will allow medium to small dog. With pet agreement and pet rent. Unit is a non smoking unit.

Off street parking for two cars. Has small fenced yard for medium to small dog.