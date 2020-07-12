/
heights
Last updated July 12 2020
43 Apartments for rent in Heights, Billings, MT
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$800
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
1203 Peony Drive
1203 Peony Drive, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2030 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 3 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed / 2 Bath / 3 Car Garage Beautiful, well maintained ranch-style house in a quiet Heights neighborhood.
1039 Crist Drive
1039 Crist Drive, Yellowstone County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$725
Heights Daylight Downstairs Apartment - Property Id: 40160 Heights Downstairs Apartment- Roommate situation. Front door is the only shared space. Owners live upstairs and looking for someone to occupy the downstairs daylight apartment.
514 Killarney St
514 Killarney Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1704 sqft
Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood - Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood located off Lake Elmo Dr.
2226 Bench Blvd, 1
2226 Bench Boulevard, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
644 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile in the heights. Nice central location, close to Wal Mart. Tenant pays gas and electric and a percentage of water/garbage/sewer. Pets ok, does add $50 to the rent per month per pet. Section 8 ok.
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with
1719 Walter Rd
1719 Walter Road, Yellowstone County, MT
Studio
$850
340 sqft
Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687 This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB.
Results within 1 mile of Heights
209 1/2 N 18th St
209 1/2 N 18th St, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$695
Nice 2 Bedroom Unit - 209 1/2 N 18th St - Property Id: 307279 This is a nice 2 bedroom basement unit on the south side of Billings. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
205 North 23rd St - 7
205 N 23rd St, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close.
2154 Burnstead Drive - 2
2154 Burnstead Drive, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with hard wood floors. Upper unit, spiral staircase. 1 bath, with a couple of closets. Off street parking. Dishwasher with coin-op laundry on the main floor. Good size living room space and bedroom. Utilities paid.
811 N 24th Street - 1
811 North 24th Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit close to downtown, and a 2 minute walk to the hospital corridor. Walk able residential neighborhood.
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.
1108 Sunnyside - 1
1108 Sunnyside Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a nice sized, main level 2 bdm 1 bath apt. It has a nice large lvg room, a newer kitchen, large bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. It has a large balcony going down into the backyard. Utilities paid. No Section 8 NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of Heights
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
- House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)
24 S 29th St
24 South 29th Street, Billings, MT
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4438130)
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
741 Avenue C Available 07/14/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3459660)
2915 2nd Ave S, #101
2915 2nd Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$950
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room.
801 Rimrock Rd - 1
801 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood! Home has central air, hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, great landscaping, The 2 car garage has an art studio above. Tenant pays all utilities.