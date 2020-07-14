All apartments in Billings
Find more places like Country Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Billings, MT
/
Country Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Country Meadows

1550 Country Manor Blvd · (402) 615-9654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Billings
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT 59102
Shiloh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-221B · Avail. Jul 24

$959

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 01-324A · Avail. Aug 6

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-215B · Avail. Aug 13

$1,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-220B · Avail. Aug 21

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 01-210A · Avail. now

$1,320

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
gym
24hr maintenance
dog park
online portal
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents. Pet-lovers can bring their furry friends and enjoy the dog park nearby, plus plenty of open green spaces with mature trees for shade throughout summer. This gorgeous apartment community also boasts a fitness center, plus a controlled entry system and 24-hour maintenance. An on-site leasing office, affordable deposits and online applications make Country Meadows Apartment Homes the easy choice when it comes to relaxed and comfortable living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Meadows have any available units?
Country Meadows has 5 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country Meadows have?
Some of Country Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Country Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Country Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does Country Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Country Meadows offers parking.
Does Country Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Meadows have a pool?
No, Country Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Country Meadows have accessible units?
No, Country Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Country Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, Country Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Country Meadows?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln
Billings, MT 59102
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave
Billings, MT 59102
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr
Billings, MT 59105
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl
Billings, MT 59105

Similar Pages

Billings 1 BedroomsBillings 2 Bedrooms
Billings Apartments with GarageBillings Apartments with Parking
Billings Dog Friendly Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

HeightsWest End
Shiloh

Apartments Near Colleges

Montana State University-Billings
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity