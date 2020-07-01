/
/
belgrade
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM
75 Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
607 N Hoffman St
607 North Hoffman Street, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom Dog-Friendly Home in Downtown Belgrade! - This charming two bedroom, three bath home is located in downtown Belgrade and features an attached two car garage, awesome sun-room, washer and dryer in unit, and a great fenced in backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B
1603 Westwood Cir, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1855 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome - Do not miss your chance to be the first person to rent one of these brand new, meticulously built, and fabulously finished townhomes in Belgrade.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1130 Cruiser Ln M
1130 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bed 2 Bath in Belgrade with garage - 3 Bed 2 Bath home for rent in Belgrade. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Washer and dryer provided in unit. Rent is $1,550 per month. Deposit is the same.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
221 Spooner Road Unit D
221 Spooner Road, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
762 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in Quiet 4Plex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in 4 Plex No Pets Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit 1 Car Attached Garage Water and Sewer included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
215 N. Quaw
215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters.
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
221 Spooner Road Unit B
221 Spooner Rd, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms end unit in 4plex - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms No Pets Washer and Dryer hookups 1 car Garage gas heat No Pets Allowed (RLNE2908041)
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
95 13th Street - B
95 13th Street, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3BR/2BA 1200sf apartment available mid to late July. Unit is a part of a 6-plex. Main level has a LR, Kitchen, DR, MBR, M/Bath Upper level has 2BR, full bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove/range, dishwasher. Unit has washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Belgrade
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
92 Tulip Avenue
92 Tulip Avenue, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on a 1/2 acre lot. Large 2 bay shop. Fenced back yard with room for RV/boat storage. Large covered patio off the dining room. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric/Trash.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
60 Frank Rd Apt. K
60 Frank Road, Gallatin County, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Spacious One-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 183523 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with loft and carport. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. No pets and no smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Belgrade
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
486 West Shore Drive
486 West Shore Drive, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
486 West Shore Drive Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pets ok Townhouse W/D hookups 1 car attached garage Water and sewer paid by owner gas heat (RLNE5873008)
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
46 Locomotive Loop
46 Locomotive Loop, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
46 Locomotive Loop Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Four Corners Condo - Newer, high end, three bedroom condo with two bathrooms located in Four Corners! This unit backs up to open space and includes deeded access to the Gallatin River – fish, hike and
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
16889 Frontage Rd. Unit 2
16889 South Manhattan, Gallatin County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
16889 Frontage Rd. Unit 2 - Belgrade, 2 bed 1 bath plus office, There is a small single car garage for storage as well as a small fenced yard. Water and Sewer paid, There is a required PDLW that is and additional $15/month. No Smoking & No pets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
55 West Dooley Lane
55 West Dooley Lane, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in River Rock. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard. Alley access to the 2 car attached garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Belgrade
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
118 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
4206 Toole St
4206 Toole Street, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2017 sqft
4206 Toole St Available 07/07/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home - Spacious and beautiful four bedroom, 2 bath home. Beautiful finishing, two car garage, high end appliances. No utilities included with rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2962 W. Villard Unit B Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
395 Stone Fly Dr
395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1470 sqft
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
507 N 16th Ave
507 North 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apt, Big Yard - Property Id: 198045 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment centrally located in Bozeman (part of a duplex) Attached garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
617 N 5th Ave Unit C
617 South 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo near Downtown! - Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo just off Peach St. Includes 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Lawn care & water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & snow removal.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
228 S. 18th #3
228 South 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom walking distance to Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Water & Sewer Included Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783055)
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Belgrade rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belgrade from include Bozeman, and Four Corners.