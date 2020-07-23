43 Apartments for rent in Yellowstone County, MT

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Heights
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
623 N 16th St.
623 North 16th Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house near North Park - This single family house has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a great location near North Park. Has covered off street parking as well as a partially fenced front yard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2322 Wyoming B
2322 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Large Westend Basement Unit on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Property Id: 17369 A lot of square feet for the money! This Westend apartment is situated on quiet cul-de-sac and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, updated kitchen, new carpet, new modern bathroom,

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Corridor
331 Calhoun Ln
331 Calhoun Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$900
1728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 1728 sq ft Warehouse/Shop near Cabela's on Calhoun - Property Id: 324148 This warehouse will fit a semi-truck! Extremely tall, with storage lofts on either side of pass through. New rolling garage door on front side.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
3250 Rosebud Dr A
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278412 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Shiloh
4108 Headwater Ln
4108 Headwater Ln, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4822 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home on the West End of Billings - 2015 Parade Home in the heart of West Billings. Property boasts 5bed/5.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
804 1/2 Clark Ave
804 1/2 Clark Ave, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$815
Cute 1 Bedroom house in the center of town - Property Id: 320343 Great 1 bedroom house near downtown. Small yard and off street parking included with unit. Washer and dryer hookups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
209 1/2 N 18th St
209 1/2 N 18th St, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$695
Nice 2 Bedroom Unit - 209 1/2 N 18th St - Property Id: 307279 This is a nice 2 bedroom basement unit on the south side of Billings. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
1510 9th Street W
1510 9th Street West, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1780 sqft
1510 9th Street W Available 07/23/20 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Billings - Westend condo with 3 levels. This unit is larger than it appears with newer updates throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
- House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
24 S 29th St
24 South 29th Street, Billings, MT
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4438130)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
1840 Wyoming
1840 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE3626317)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3459660)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
226 Moore Ln.
226 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
226 Moore Ln. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Nice & Clean! Tenant pays all utilities Washer/Dryer provided Centrally Located in town (RLNE3338115)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Heights
417 Tabriz Dr.
417 Tabriz Drive, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2700 sqft
417 Tabriz Dr.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
718 Clark Ave
718 Clark Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
718 Clark Ave Available 07/23/20 Charming Must-See 2 Bedroom House! ~718 Clark - This inviting home is well-kept and located in a quiet neighborhood. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the 2 bedrooms and living room.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
1504 Colorado
1504 Colorado Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard. It has a 1 car detached garage, a/c unit, and new flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Pets are ok This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard.

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
205 North 23rd St - 3
205 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
This is a cute 1 bedroom apartment in an 8-plex. Hardwood floors with a carpeted bedroom. Newer stove and shower stall. Perfect for a single person. Give us a call to set up a day and time to view it. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Yellowstone County?
Apartment Rentals in Yellowstone County start at $450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Yellowstone County?
Some of the colleges located in the Yellowstone County area include Montana State University-Billings. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Yellowstone County have apartments for rent?
Billings have apartments for rent.

