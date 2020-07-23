/
/
yellowstone county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
43 Apartments for rent in Yellowstone County, MT📍
6 Units Available
Heights
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
623 N 16th St.
623 North 16th Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house near North Park - This single family house has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a great location near North Park. Has covered off street parking as well as a partially fenced front yard.
1 Unit Available
West End
2322 Wyoming B
2322 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Large Westend Basement Unit on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Property Id: 17369 A lot of square feet for the money! This Westend apartment is situated on quiet cul-de-sac and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, updated kitchen, new carpet, new modern bathroom,
1 Unit Available
Southwest Corridor
331 Calhoun Ln
331 Calhoun Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$900
1728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 1728 sq ft Warehouse/Shop near Cabela's on Calhoun - Property Id: 324148 This warehouse will fit a semi-truck! Extremely tall, with storage lofts on either side of pass through. New rolling garage door on front side.
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
3250 Rosebud Dr A
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278412 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.
1 Unit Available
West Shiloh
4108 Headwater Ln
4108 Headwater Ln, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4822 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home on the West End of Billings - 2015 Parade Home in the heart of West Billings. Property boasts 5bed/5.
1 Unit Available
Terry
804 1/2 Clark Ave
804 1/2 Clark Ave, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$815
Cute 1 Bedroom house in the center of town - Property Id: 320343 Great 1 bedroom house near downtown. Small yard and off street parking included with unit. Washer and dryer hookups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
209 1/2 N 18th St
209 1/2 N 18th St, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$695
Nice 2 Bedroom Unit - 209 1/2 N 18th St - Property Id: 307279 This is a nice 2 bedroom basement unit on the south side of Billings. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Terry
1510 9th Street W
1510 9th Street West, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1780 sqft
1510 9th Street W Available 07/23/20 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Billings - Westend condo with 3 levels. This unit is larger than it appears with newer updates throughout.
1 Unit Available
Terry
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.
1 Unit Available
Terry
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)
1 Unit Available
West End
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
- House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)
1 Unit Available
South Side
24 S 29th St
24 South 29th Street, Billings, MT
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4438130)
1 Unit Available
West End
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
West End
1840 Wyoming
1840 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE3626317)
1 Unit Available
Terry
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3459660)
1 Unit Available
Terry
226 Moore Ln.
226 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
226 Moore Ln. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Nice & Clean! Tenant pays all utilities Washer/Dryer provided Centrally Located in town (RLNE3338115)
1 Unit Available
Terry
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.
1 Unit Available
Heights
417 Tabriz Dr.
417 Tabriz Drive, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2700 sqft
1 Unit Available
Terry
718 Clark Ave
718 Clark Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
718 Clark Ave Available 07/23/20 Charming Must-See 2 Bedroom House! ~718 Clark - This inviting home is well-kept and located in a quiet neighborhood. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the 2 bedrooms and living room.
1 Unit Available
West End
1504 Colorado
1504 Colorado Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard. It has a 1 car detached garage, a/c unit, and new flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Pets are ok This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
Terry
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
205 North 23rd St - 3
205 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
This is a cute 1 bedroom apartment in an 8-plex. Hardwood floors with a carpeted bedroom. Newer stove and shower stall. Perfect for a single person. Give us a call to set up a day and time to view it. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Yellowstone County area include Montana State University-Billings. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Billings have apartments for rent.