23 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT with garage

Billings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
West End
10 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$905
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1316 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Heights
13 Units Available
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Shiloh
11 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Heights
4 Units Available
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
537 Wheatstone Drive S
537 Wheatstone Drive South, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with an attached double car garage on the West End! - This home features newer paint and flooring and is nestled in a quiet neighbor hood on Billings west end and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached

Heights
1 Unit Available
701 N Wagner Ln.
701 North Wagner Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
701 N Wagner Ln.

West End
1 Unit Available
1248 Custer Ave
1248 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1888 sqft
1248 Custer Ave Available 07/30/20 GREAT 4-BEDROOM HOME, CENTRAL LOCATION!!! - 4-bedroom, 1 3/4 bath West End home! *New furnace and central A/C! *Attached single garage *NO smoking *No cats.

1 Unit Available
6247 Gray Hawk Way
6247 Gray Hawk Way, Billings, MT
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3910 sqft
6247 Gray Hawk Way Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st!!! Gorgeous 6 bedroom home on the West End! - Come see this beautiful home inside and out with 3,910 square feet of luxury before it's gone! On the first floor you will find a formal dining

West End
1 Unit Available
1315 Miles Ave.
1315 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2200 sqft
1315 Miles Ave. Available 07/02/20 Spacious & Clean 4 Bedroom Home - RENT: $1450 + utilities DEPOSIT: $1500 Tenant pays all utilities 4 bedroom (1 non-egress) + 2.

Terry
1 Unit Available
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape Rent: $1950 Deposit:$2000 No Pets allowed (RLNE5851179)

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
283 Cape Cod Dr.
283 Cape Cod Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349 Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3250 Rosebud Dr C
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278424 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1141 29th Street West
1141 29th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2138 sqft
Back on the Market!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area. Close to Trinity School. Fenced back yard with central air and RV parking. Pets are welcome, does add $35 to the rent per month per pet with a bigger deposit. 2 car garage.

Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.

Heights
1 Unit Available
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.

Heights
1 Unit Available
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with

North Elevation
1 Unit Available
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.

Terry
1 Unit Available
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a

West End
1 Unit Available
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3

Terry
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
6326 Golden West Ter
6326 Golden West Terrace, Yellowstone County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3016 sqft
Spacious Westend Rancher with views - Property Id: 299512 Amazing views of the valley from this spacious westend rancher! This over 3000 sqf home features 3 bedrooms on one level, master bath, large family room with wood stove, theater room,
Lockwood
1 Unit Available
6048 Farmstead Avenue
6048 Farmstead Ave, Lockwood, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
6048 Farmstead Avenue Available 07/10/20 $200 rent credit for the month of January! High End, 1 Bedroom Town Home - High Efficiency 1 bedroom, 1bath located in "Annafeld" - a brand new neighborhood in Billings Quartz
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Billings, MT

Billings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

