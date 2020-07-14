Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rimrock West.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes. The beautifully landscaped grounds and Rimrock's convenient location next to shopping malls, medical facilities, churches, schools and recreational facilities make your life that much easier.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Detached garage; Open lot.
