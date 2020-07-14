All apartments in Billings
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Rimrock West

Open Now until 5pm
2220 Saint Johns Ave · (406) 420-8214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT 59102
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-F33 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 06-F13 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 08-H21 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 952 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rimrock West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes. The beautifully landscaped grounds and Rimrock's convenient location next to shopping malls, medical facilities, churches, schools and recreational facilities make your life that much easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Detached garage; Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rimrock West have any available units?
Rimrock West has 4 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rimrock West have?
Some of Rimrock West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rimrock West currently offering any rent specials?
Rimrock West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rimrock West pet-friendly?
Yes, Rimrock West is pet friendly.
Does Rimrock West offer parking?
Yes, Rimrock West offers parking.
Does Rimrock West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rimrock West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rimrock West have a pool?
No, Rimrock West does not have a pool.
Does Rimrock West have accessible units?
No, Rimrock West does not have accessible units.
Does Rimrock West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rimrock West has units with dishwashers.
Does Rimrock West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rimrock West has units with air conditioning.
