shiloh
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, Billings, MT
6 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$929
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
1 Unit Available
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
- House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
4 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
10 Units Available
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
1 Unit Available
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)
1 Unit Available
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.
1 Unit Available
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
741 Avenue C Available 07/14/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3459660)
1 Unit Available
801 Rimrock Rd - 1
801 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood! Home has central air, hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, great landscaping, The 2 car garage has an art studio above. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 Unit Available
946 Miles Avenue
946 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent.
1 Unit Available
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
1 Unit Available
111 Moore Lane
111 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$800
1045 sqft
This is a large office space which has been remodeled. Great central location. This is a steal at this price. The back portion of the building is leased out. All Utilities Paid!!! Please call for an appointment to view at 248-6453
1 Unit Available
322 Burlington
322 Burlington Avenue, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2006 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming home near Pioneer Park - Property Id: 239127 Cute cottage home near Pioneer Park with plenty of space.
1 Unit Available
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
1 Unit Available
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.
1 Unit Available
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3
1 Unit Available
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1232 Parkhill Dr
1232 Parkhill Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Gorgeous centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath with garage! - READY NOW! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. New exterior siding with large shed and 1 car garage with large tree lined back yard.
1 Unit Available
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.
1 Unit Available
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
1236 Avenue D #4 Available 07/16/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom
1 Unit Available
1510 9th Street W
1510 9th Street West, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1780 sqft
1510 9th Street W Available 07/23/20 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Billings - Westend condo with 3 levels. This unit is larger than it appears with newer updates throughout.
1 Unit Available
742 Grand Avenue - 1
742 Grand Ave, Billings, MT
Studio
$1,300
1542 sqft
This is a great office space in a highly desirable area! It includes a main reception area, 2 offices, a kitchen, then more rooms and space up in the upstairs.
1 Unit Available
226 Moore Ln.
226 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
226 Moore Ln. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Nice & Clean! Tenant pays all utilities Washer/Dryer provided Centrally Located in town (RLNE3338115)