43 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT

City Guide Billings Billings is the largest city in Montana. With a population of just over 104,000, Billings ranks 261st in the country in terms of population. While that sounds like a really boring introduction to a fifth grade presentation, it doesn't tell much of a story (nor does the typical fifth grade presentation for that matter). Billings is experiencing rapid growth, rapid cultural development, rapid business investment, and allows for an escape from the real estate bubble, so it is easy to see why liv...