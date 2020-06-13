43 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT

AL
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
West End
10 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$905
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1316 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
Heights
13 Units Available
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
Shiloh
11 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heights
4 Units Available
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terry
1 Unit Available
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape Rent: $1950 Deposit:$2000 No Pets allowed (RLNE5851179)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3285 Canyon Dr 41
3285 Canyon Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Spacious Westend Townhouse - Property Id: 297942 Plenty of room to stretch out in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 townhouse with tons of green space and near parks and schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
283 Cape Cod Dr.
283 Cape Cod Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349 Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2607 Wyoming
2607 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Awesome 4 bed 2 bath house - Pictures and details coming soon (RLNE5840364)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
1723 Walter Creek blvd
1723 Walter Creek Blvd, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1723 Walter Creek blvd - 1723 Walter Creek 3bed 2.5bath Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831163)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1212 Blair 3
1212 Blair Lane, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
Great west-end condo - Property Id: 25600 Wonderful condo in quiet, central location. Surrounded by mature trees and lush, green grass. Close to West Park Plaza. Enjoy your privacy provided by the enclosed patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2504 Cook Ave
2504 Cook Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2332 sqft
2504 Cook Ave Available 07/01/20 - Property Coming soon will be available July 1, 2020! In a great location, hardwood floors throughout, carpet downstairs. 4 + bedroom with 2 full baths, 3 levels. Great backyard with nice big trees for shade.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3303 Central Ave.
3303 Central Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3000 sqft
New Lower Rent!!! Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex on central - Available now - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in a great location. Located on Central ave. just right off 32nd ave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3250 Rosebud Dr C
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278424 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1022 24th st W Available 06/21/20 - House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
537 Wheatstone Drive S
537 Wheatstone Drive South, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with an attached double car garage on the West End! - This home features newer paint and flooring and is nestled in a quiet neighbor hood on Billings west end and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heights
1 Unit Available
701 N Wagner Ln.
701 North Wagner Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
701 N Wagner Ln.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1315 Miles Ave.
1315 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2200 sqft
1315 Miles Ave. Available 07/02/20 Spacious & Clean 4 Bedroom Home - RENT: $1450 + utilities DEPOSIT: $1500 Tenant pays all utilities 4 bedroom (1 non-egress) + 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2170 Dallas Drive
2170 Dallas Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
2170 Dallas Drive Available 06/22/20 Wonderful Westend Location - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a desirable westend neighborhood, close to schools and shopping with central air and gas forced heat.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1141 29th Street West
1141 29th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2138 sqft
Back on the Market!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area. Close to Trinity School. Fenced back yard with central air and RV parking. Pets are welcome, does add $35 to the rent per month per pet with a bigger deposit. 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Side
1 Unit Available
2915 2nd Ave S, #101
2915 2nd Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Heights
1 Unit Available
125 Windsor Circle North
125 Windsor Circle North, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
Nice large 3 bdrm, 2 bath mobile home in the Heights. (1368 Sq Ft) Home has central air, dishwasher, good sized covered deck, carport and a storage shed. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Terry
1 Unit Available
703 North 32nd St - 4
703 N 32nd St, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Nice large 2 bdrm apartment near downtown with a bonus room that can be dining room or another bdrm. New floors, New paint, New bathroom, LED lighting, storage unit and lots of fun shelving. Small dogs ok. Hot water heat is paid along with water.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
205 North 23rd St - 2
205 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close.

Median Rent in Billings

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Billings is $656, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $871.
Studio
$561
1 Bed
$656
2 Beds
$871
3+ Beds
$1,220
City GuideBillingsBillings is the largest city in Montana. With a population of just over 104,000, Billings ranks 261st in the country in terms of population. While that sounds like a really boring introduction to a fifth grade presentation, it doesn't tell much of a story (nor does the typical fifth grade presentation for that matter). Billings is experiencing rapid growth, rapid cultural development, rapid business investment, and allows for an escape from the real estate bubble, so it is easy to see why liv...
Lots of top billing in Billings.
+

The Magic City has a crazy amount of reasons why people move here. There are a disproportionate number of art venues including theaters, museums, and even a symphony. Additionally, there is a city “event” just about every week – from wine & food, to hot air ballooning (Skyfest), to concerts and art walks, and rodeos. Billings is a tightly knit, navigable city that is very much in touch with its inner fun-ness – it's like Austin with contours and fewer Longhorns (but way more Bighorns).

How many shillings will it cost me in Billings?
+

Billings is not big and the collection of apartments can be sparse. While Billings has some exceptionally historic and colorful neighborhoods, you will find apartment hunting most fruitful in the following sections:

Downtown: The effective center of town – the heart of Billings' financial and cultural personalities are here – commonly referred to as “The Downtown Core.” Using Montana's tallest building, First Interstate Center, as the X marks the spot, you'll find about 45 restaurants, taverns, and pubs within ½ mile. 1 BR around $500 (fancy loft 1 BR for $900), 2 BR $600 - $725

West End: Sometimes called The West Side, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in Billings. The West End is home to the Rimrock Mall which has such treats as Orange Julius and casino gambling. Both true and equally refreshing. 1 BR $475 - $525, 2 BR $600 - $725, 3 BR under $1,000

South Side: Encompassing Old Town and South Park (stop chuckling, it's not that one), The South Side of Billings is technically part of the Downtown Core. Billings' oldest neighborhood, the South Side hosts (at South Park) numerous festivals and foodie events. 1 BR $500, 2 BR $600 - $700, 3BR $775 - $925

Heights: Another fast growing section of Billings, Heights is Northeast of downtown and is the place to be for outdoor activities, including golf. The acclaimed, quite beautiful, and reasonably priced and public Lake Hills Golf Course is here as well as Lake Elmo State Park. There are several apartment complexes here and a stunning array of fast food restaurants. 1 BR (not so easy to find) $500 - $575, 2 BR $675 - $750, 3 BR under $1,000.

Billings is a place with great, fresh air. Bring your outdoor spirit, and welcome to Billings!

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Billings?
In Billings, the median rent is $561 for a studio, $656 for a 1-bedroom, $871 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,220 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Billings, check out our monthly Billings Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Billings?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Billings include Heights, West End, and Shiloh.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Billings?
Some of the colleges located in the Billings area include Montana State University-Billings. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.

