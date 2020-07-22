Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, WY

412 Park St
412 Park Street, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
412 Park St Available 08/07/20 DOG FRIENDLY 3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH HOUSE - Available the first week of August! 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house for rent at 412 Park Street. Dog friendly with a fully fenced backyard - $250 non-refundable pet fee per dog.

1945 Demple St Apt A
1945 Demple Street, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
1945 Demple St Apt A Available 08/15/20 Large unit of duplex on Demple Street - 3 bedroom 1.

336 1/2 W Brundage
336 1/2 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
1 bedroom unit - 2 car garage and includes utilities - This 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit sits above a 2 car garage and includes utilities. Rent is set at $775 per month with an $775 security deposit. It sits just blocks away from Main Street.

2011 Skyview West
2011 Skyview West Dr, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
Brand new 3 bed/ 2 bath at Skyview West - If you have had your eye on the new builds at Skyview West then here is your chance to rent one of the beautiful homes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sheridan?
Apartment Rentals in Sheridan start at $750/month.