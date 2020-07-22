/
4 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, WY📍
412 Park St
412 Park Street, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
412 Park St Available 08/07/20 DOG FRIENDLY 3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH HOUSE - Available the first week of August! 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house for rent at 412 Park Street. Dog friendly with a fully fenced backyard - $250 non-refundable pet fee per dog.
1945 Demple St Apt A
1945 Demple Street, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
1945 Demple St Apt A Available 08/15/20 Large unit of duplex on Demple Street - 3 bedroom 1.
336 1/2 W Brundage
336 1/2 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
1 bedroom unit - 2 car garage and includes utilities - This 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit sits above a 2 car garage and includes utilities. Rent is set at $775 per month with an $775 security deposit. It sits just blocks away from Main Street.
2011 Skyview West
2011 Skyview West Dr, Sheridan, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
Brand new 3 bed/ 2 bath at Skyview West - If you have had your eye on the new builds at Skyview West then here is your chance to rent one of the beautiful homes.