/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Billings, MT
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Heights
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
15 Units Available
Heights
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$800
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
992 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
West End
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
10 Units Available
West End
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heights
514 Killarney St
514 Killarney Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1704 sqft
Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood - Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood located off Lake Elmo Dr.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
205 North 23rd St - 7
205 N 23rd St, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Heights
2226 Bench Blvd, 1
2226 Bench Boulevard, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
644 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile in the heights. Nice central location, close to Wal Mart. Tenant pays gas and electric and a percentage of water/garbage/sewer. Pets ok, does add $50 to the rent per month per pet. Section 8 ok.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Terry
946 Miles Avenue
946 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Terry
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
2154 Burnstead Drive - 2
2154 Burnstead Drive, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with hard wood floors. Upper unit, spiral staircase. 1 bath, with a couple of closets. Off street parking. Dishwasher with coin-op laundry on the main floor. Good size living room space and bedroom. Utilities paid.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
811 N 24th Street - 1
811 North 24th Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit close to downtown, and a 2 minute walk to the hospital corridor. Walk able residential neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Heights
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Heights
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Terry
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.
1 of 19
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terry
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
1236 Avenue D #4 Available 07/16/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom
Results within 10 miles of Billings
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
15 Idaho
15 Idaho Avenue, Laurel, MT
1 Bedroom
$775
937 sqft
1 bedroom + bonus room 1 bath home in Laurel, washer and dryer hookups, tenant pays utilities, pets ok but does add $35 to the rent per pet per month. Has enclosed porch and a yard. Property is on the market for sale.