west end
43 Apartments for rent in West End, Billings, MT
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
- House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3
1232 Parkhill Dr
1232 Parkhill Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Gorgeous centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath with garage! - READY NOW! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. New exterior siding with large shed and 1 car garage with large tree lined back yard.
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
1236 Avenue D #4 Available 07/16/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom
Results within 1 mile of West End
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
741 Avenue C Available 07/14/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3459660)
801 Rimrock Rd - 1
801 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood! Home has central air, hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, great landscaping, The 2 car garage has an art studio above. Tenant pays all utilities.
946 Miles Avenue
946 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent.
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
111 Moore Lane
111 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$800
1045 sqft
This is a large office space which has been remodeled. Great central location. This is a steal at this price. The back portion of the building is leased out. All Utilities Paid!!! Please call for an appointment to view at 248-6453
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.
1510 9th Street W
1510 9th Street West, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1780 sqft
1510 9th Street W Available 07/23/20 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Billings - Westend condo with 3 levels. This unit is larger than it appears with newer updates throughout.
742 Grand Avenue - 1
742 Grand Ave, Billings, MT
Studio
$1,300
1542 sqft
This is a great office space in a highly desirable area! It includes a main reception area, 2 offices, a kitchen, then more rooms and space up in the upstairs.
226 Moore Ln.
226 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
226 Moore Ln. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Nice & Clean! Tenant pays all utilities Washer/Dryer provided Centrally Located in town (RLNE3338115)
514 Ave C - 1
514 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm main level duplex with large living room and bath. Home has hardwood floors, dishwasher, lots of kitchen cupboards, parking in back in carport and free shared laundry. Tenants pay 60% of utilities. No Section 8.
Results within 5 miles of West End
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$800
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$929
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)