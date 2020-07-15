/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Billings, MT
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 PM
16 Units Available
Heights
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$785
667 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:54 PM
4 Units Available
Shiloh
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$964
784 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
9 Units Available
West End
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
810 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry
804 1/2 Clark Ave
804 1/2 Clark Ave, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$815
Cute 1 Bedroom house in the center of town - Property Id: 320343 Great 1 bedroom house near downtown. Small yard and off street parking included with unit. Washer and dryer hookups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
205 North 23rd St - 7
205 N 23rd St, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close.
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
3510 5th Ave S #2
3510 5th Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$489
600 sqft
MOVE IN BONUS* CUTE LITTLE 1 BED 1 BATH - Property Id: 168373 cute little 1b 1b south side apt newer appliances * no rent charge for March * $300.00 rent for April Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry
812 Cook Avenue
812 Cook Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
484 sqft
Adorable remodeled 1 + bedroom, 3/4 bath home centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. Newer paint, newer flooring, appliances, etc.... Home has 1 bedroom plus a small back room with a closet. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Results within 10 miles of Billings
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Idaho
15 Idaho Avenue, Laurel, MT
1 Bedroom
$775
937 sqft
1 bedroom + bonus room 1 bath home in Laurel, washer and dryer hookups, tenant pays utilities, pets ok but does add $35 to the rent per pet per month. Has enclosed porch and a yard. Property is on the market for sale.