apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
West End
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
6 Units Available
Shiloh
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$929
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
10 Units Available
West End
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
2915 2nd Ave S, #101
2915 2nd Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$950
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West End
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1232 Parkhill Dr
1232 Parkhill Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Gorgeous centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath with garage! - READY NOW! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. New exterior siding with large shed and 1 car garage with large tree lined back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Billings
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1759 Walter Creek Blvd
1759 Walter Creek Boulevard, Yellowstone County, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1759 Walter Creek Blvd Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Annafeld Subdivision - Beautiful home in Annafeld subdivision attached garage fenced yard washer and dryer included tenant pays all utilities (RLNE5906887)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Heights
1719 Walter Rd
1719 Walter Road, Yellowstone County, MT
Studio
$850
340 sqft
Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687 This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB.