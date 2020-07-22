/
MSU Billings
27 Apartments For Rent Near MSU Billings
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.
Terry
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
Terry
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.
West End
1504 Colorado
1504 Colorado Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard. It has a 1 car detached garage, a/c unit, and new flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Pets are ok This is a nice 2 bdm with a large fenced backyard.
Terry
718 Clark Ave
718 Clark Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
718 Clark Ave Available 07/23/20 Charming Must-See 2 Bedroom House! ~718 Clark - This inviting home is well-kept and located in a quiet neighborhood. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the 2 bedrooms and living room.
West End
1028 Howard - 1
1028 Howard Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm 1 bath apt with a garage. Home is an upper level unit with dishwasher, deck out back and coin-op laundry. Heat and water paid, tenant pays electric only! No section 8 or No Pets.
North Elevation
2912 Ryniker Dr
2912 Ryniker Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
This is a nice 3 bdm, 2 bath home in a highly desirable area above Rimrock Rd. It has central heat and air, a lovely living room with lots of light. It is super close to the hospitals and MSU-B.
Downtown Core
811 N 24th Street - 1
811 North 24th Street, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit close to downtown, and a 2 minute walk to the hospital corridor. Walk able residential neighborhood.
Downtown Core
1108 Sunnyside - 1
1108 Sunnyside Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a nice sized, main level 2 bdm 1 bath apt. It has a nice large lvg room, a newer kitchen, large bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. It has a large balcony going down into the backyard. Utilities paid. No Section 8 NO PETS
Downtown Core
205 North 23rd St - 3
205 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
460 sqft
This is a cute 1 bedroom apartment in an 8-plex. Hardwood floors with a carpeted bedroom. Newer stove and shower stall. Perfect for a single person. Give us a call to set up a day and time to view it. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Terry
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.
West End
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bathroom.
Terry
1510 9th Street W
1510 9th Street West, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1780 sqft
1510 9th Street W Available 07/23/20 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Billings - Westend condo with 3 levels. This unit is larger than it appears with newer updates throughout.
Terry
514 Ave C - 1
514 Avenue C, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm main level duplex with large living room and bath. Home has hardwood floors, dishwasher, lots of kitchen cupboards, parking in back in carport and free shared laundry. Tenants pay 60% of utilities. No Section 8.
Terry
948 Miles Avenue
948 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$725
432 sqft
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. No smoking
Downtown Core
623 N 16th St.
623 North 16th Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house near North Park - This single family house has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a great location near North Park. Has covered off street parking as well as a partially fenced front yard.
Terry
322 Burlington
322 Burlington Avenue, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2006 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming home near Pioneer Park - Property Id: 239127 Cute cottage home near Pioneer Park with plenty of space.
Terry
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)
Terry
742 Grand Avenue - 1
742 Grand Ave, Billings, MT
Studio
$1,300
1542 sqft
This is a great office space in a highly desirable area! It includes a main reception area, 2 offices, a kitchen, then 2 more rooms upstairs. Includes a ramp and parking spaces out front and lots more spaces in back.
Terry
804 1/2 Clark Ave
804 1/2 Clark Ave, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$815
Cute 1 Bedroom house in the center of town - Property Id: 320343 Great 1 bedroom house near downtown. Small yard and off street parking included with unit. Washer and dryer hookups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Southwest Corridor
331 Calhoun Ln
331 Calhoun Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$900
1728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 1728 sq ft Warehouse/Shop near Cabela's on Calhoun - Property Id: 324148 This warehouse will fit a semi-truck! Extremely tall, with storage lofts on either side of pass through. New rolling garage door on front side.
Terry
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
Downtown Core
209 1/2 N 18th St
209 1/2 N 18th St, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$695
Nice 2 Bedroom Unit - 209 1/2 N 18th St - Property Id: 307279 This is a nice 2 bedroom basement unit on the south side of Billings. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Terry
236 Custer Ave.
236 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1290 sqft
Cute and Clean 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom, 1 bath ; approximately 1290 sq.ft This is the upstairs unit of an up/down duplex. Washer/Dryer provided. Landlord pays water & garbage. Centrally located. Close to downtown & westend.