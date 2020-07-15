Apartment List
/
MT
/
miles city
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:51 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Miles City, MT

📍

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1415 Fort
1415 Fort Street, Miles City, MT
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bed, 1 Bath House - 2 Bed, 1 Bath House. Fenced Yard, Close to schools, Pet Friendly, No Smoking No Cats Allowed (RLNE4484453)

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
606 North Prairie
606 North Prairie Avenue, Miles City, MT
2 Bedrooms
$800
Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Quaint 2 bedroom1 Bathroom house located by schools (RLNE3839527)

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 1/2 N Merriam
1317 1/2 N Merriam Ave, Miles City, MT
1 Bedroom
$575
1 Bed, 1 Bath House - 1 Bed, 1 Bath House No Pets Allowed (RLNE5408181)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
72 Alberts Dr
72 Albert Drive, Miles City, MT
3 Bedrooms
$750
72 Alberts Dr Available 06/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath - 3 bed, 2 bath with smaller storage garage. Pets Negotiable, No Smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE2409741)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Miles City?
Apartment Rentals in Miles City start at $500/month.