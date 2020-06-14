2090 Glasser Pl

Amenities
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3 separate living spaces one including a wood-burning fireplace! An attached 2 car garage, forced heat, central air, and washer/dryer are just some of the amenities!
-Tenant pays electric and $45.00 water copay
-DOES NOT accept pets
-Tenant maintains the health of the yard
-Does not accept section 8
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check
Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211.
For a complete list of information visit rimrockpm.com
Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3656310)