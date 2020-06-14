All apartments in Billings
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:27 AM

2090 Glasser Pl

2090 Glasser Place · (406) 894-2211
Location

2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT 59102
West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2090 Glasser Pl · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3 separate living spaces one including a wood-burning fireplace! An attached 2 car garage, forced heat, central air, and washer/dryer are just some of the amenities!

-Tenant pays electric and $45.00 water copay
-DOES NOT accept pets
-Tenant maintains the health of the yard
-Does not accept section 8
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check

Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211.
For a complete list of information visit rimrockpm.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Glasser Pl have any available units?
2090 Glasser Pl has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2090 Glasser Pl have?
Some of 2090 Glasser Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Glasser Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Glasser Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Glasser Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Glasser Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Glasser Pl does offer parking.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Glasser Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl have a pool?
No, 2090 Glasser Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl have accessible units?
No, 2090 Glasser Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Glasser Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Glasser Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2090 Glasser Pl has units with air conditioning.
