Pass Christian, MS
961 Second St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM

961 Second St

961 E Second St · (228) 216-7649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms. One bedroom, one full bath, kitchen, spacious living area, utility room, a small flex room, and two covered patio areas. New kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. Excellent location! Near beach! Near entertainment and dining. NO flood zone! Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Second St have any available units?
961 Second St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 961 Second St have?
Some of 961 Second St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Second St currently offering any rent specials?
961 Second St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Second St pet-friendly?
No, 961 Second St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pass Christian.
Does 961 Second St offer parking?
Yes, 961 Second St does offer parking.
Does 961 Second St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Second St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Second St have a pool?
No, 961 Second St does not have a pool.
Does 961 Second St have accessible units?
No, 961 Second St does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Second St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Second St has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Second St have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Second St does not have units with air conditioning.
