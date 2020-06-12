961 Second St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms. One bedroom, one full bath, kitchen, spacious living area, utility room, a small flex room, and two covered patio areas. New kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. Excellent location! Near beach! Near entertainment and dining. NO flood zone! Water included.