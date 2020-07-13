Apartment List
/
MS
/
oxford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 07:59am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Creekside Place
1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/07/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1171 sqft
124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square. Great open floor plan with a 2 car garage. (RLNE5716749)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Sweet Bay
207 Sweet Bay Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Magnolia Grove - The town homes in Magnolia Grove subdivision are located just off of Anchorage Road from Anderson Road and less than 1 miles from campus. These 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes come with all appliances and the lawn care is provided.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 Stafford Cove
1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - Owner reduced the price . This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1605 Buchanan Avenue
1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1430 University Ave. - 203
1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Thirkield Drive
110 Thirkfield Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Close to Ole Miss! Wonderfully updated home on private drive located less than 1/4 mile from Ole Miss. walk directly down the road to campus! Huge Backyard, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Bailey Patricia
102 Bailey Patricia Ave, Lafayette County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
102 Bailey Patricia Available 08/04/20 102 Bailey Patricia - Awesome house in Langston Mile Village located off Hwy 334 near Lafayette County Schools.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 PR 3085
105 Private Road 3085, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
105 PR 3085 Available 08/01/20 The Seasons - These condos are located close to campus, with nice finishes, the wide open floor plan, AMPLE parking, and only 9 units in the whole complex! Enjoy the privacy of The Seasons being so close to everything

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Logan Lee Loop
215 Logan Lee Loop, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
215 Logan Lee Loop Available 08/10/20 Langston Mile - Price reduced. Located off of Hwy 334 just south of Hwy 6. About 4 miles from campus and located in the Oxford City School District. (RLNE5414938)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oxford, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOxford 3 BedroomsOxford Apartments with Balcony
Oxford Apartments with GarageOxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Parking
Oxford Apartments with Washer-DryerOxford Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College