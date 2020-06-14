Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS with garage

Olive Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3100 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 1 mile of Olive Branch

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
7599 Glen Creek Lane
7599 Glen Creek Ln, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
1856 sqft
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Availalbe July 1, 2020 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5331 Laurelfield
5331 Laurelfield Ln, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Hacks Cross and Holmes - This 3 bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ragan Farms Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
5364 Leaning Oak Dr
5364 Leaning Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Near Riverdale & Holmes Rd - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage, Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area, Living room, Laundry room,

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5291 Ridge Laurel Terrace
5291 Ridgelaurel Ter, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2200 sqft
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
13 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richwood
1 Unit Available
7956 Tankerston Drive
7956 Tankerston Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2477 sqft
7956 Tankerston Drive Available 06/17/20 Southeast Memphis Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath With Bonus Room - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shea Downs
1 Unit Available
1381 Calumet Farms DR
1381 Calmut Farms Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1822 sqft
1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richwood
1 Unit Available
4484 Pinegate Drive
4484 Pinegate Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2766 sqft
4484 Pinegate Drive Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southeast Memphis Avaiable July 1, 2020 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4851 RAINY PASS
4851 Rainy Pass Drive, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wonderful Family home on large fenced lot. Luxury Master Down Hardwood and Tile flooring down. Large open kitchen with hearth room Granitecounters and SS applicances Three bedrooms and two bonus rooms upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

